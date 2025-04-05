Zara Tindall receives high praise following key appearance

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was seemingly praised for her grace and her demeanour as she made an important appearance.

Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall attended the Magic Millions Gold Coast Carnival in January 2025.

Recalling what it was like working with King Charles’ niece, hair and makeup artist Christian Alexander gushed about his experience.

“Zara is genuinely one of the loveliest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Christian told Hello! magazine. “She has such a calm energy, and that really comes through in her style choices too.”

In 2012, Zara was announced as the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador. This was the first time the stylist – with a career spanning over 20 years catering to A-listers including Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Hawkins and late Amy Winehouse – had worked with Zara.

The stylist shared his vision for her. “When I worked with Zara at Magic Millions, her look was all about enhancing her natural features,” he explained. “She knows what works for her and prefers a polished yet pared-back approach to glam.”

He continued, “Zara’s beauty comes from within — her calm energy, her warmth, her confidence. My job is just to let that shine through.”