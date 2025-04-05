Lucas Bravo talks about feeling weird amid Shailene Woodley romance rumours

Lucas Bravo talks about intense media attention on his love life: 'Weird'

Lucas Bravo admitted feeling "weird" about his love life being all over social media amid his alleged new romance with Shailene Woodley.

In the wake of swirling relationship rumours, the Emily in Paris star broke his silence, confirming that he has a someone special in his life.

After he subtly sealed the fans’s chatter about his love life at the Broadway opening of Good Night, and Good Luck in New York City on Thursday night, April 3, the 37-year-old was asked if he feels "weird" to have his private life making headlines over the internet.

"Yeah, I think everyone would agree with that," he claimed during a conversation with Page Six.

However, the French actor also emphasised that the happiness from a good relationship overshadows such nuances.

"But, you know, when you love and you’re happy, nothing really matters," he added.

For the unversed, Bravo and the Big Little Lies actress first sparked dating rumours only last month.

The two were cuddling each other during a stroll in the city of love: Paris.

It is pertinent to note that despite teasing and dropping hints about their romance, Bravo and Woodley haven’t confirmed their romance officially.