King Charles 'on very good form' and ready to resume duties in Italy

King Charles is reportedly in high spirits as he prepares for a landmark state visit to Italy next week-just days after recovering from a brief hospital stay.

The 76-year-old monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, is scheduled to land in Rome on Monday for four-day diplomatic tour highlighting strong UK ties., reported GB News.

The trip comes shortly after he experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, which led to a short hospital admission and the postponement of a visit to Birmingham.

Royal insiders have described the health episode as a 'minor bump in the road.'

Royal expert Phil Dampier told Thr Express that the King looked like he had been on 'very good form this week.'

He said: ' He will be raring to go and looking forward to it. Titchmarsh applauded the King's boundless energy after tuesday's ceremony, saying : 'He is so energetic, he is not just a talker, he is doer.'

To accommodate the King's recent health challenges, the Rome portion of the visit has been extended to span two days instead of one, allowing for a more relaxed pace.

A highlight of the royal will be a state banquet on Wednesday at the historic Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The evening will also mark a personal milestone or the royal couple-their 20th wedding anniversary.



