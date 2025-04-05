 
Saturday April 05, 2025
King Charles 'on very good form' and ready to resume duties in Italy

King Charles gears up for Italy visit after health scare

By Royal Desk
April 05, 2025
King Charles is reportedly in high spirits as he prepares for a landmark state visit to Italy next week-just days after recovering from a brief hospital stay. 

The 76-year-old monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, is scheduled to land in Rome on Monday for four-day diplomatic tour highlighting strong UK ties., reported GB News.

The trip comes shortly after he experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, which led to a short hospital admission and the postponement of a visit to Birmingham. 

Royal insiders have described the health episode as a 'minor bump in the road.'

Royal expert Phil Dampier told Thr Express that the King looked like he had been on 'very good form this week.'

He said: ' He will be raring to go and looking forward to it. Titchmarsh applauded the King's boundless energy after tuesday's ceremony, saying : 'He is so energetic, he is not just a talker, he is doer.'

To accommodate the King's recent health challenges, the Rome portion of the visit has been extended to span two days instead of one, allowing for a more relaxed pace. 

A highlight of the royal will be a state banquet on Wednesday at the historic Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella. 

The evening will also mark a personal milestone or the royal couple-their 20th wedding anniversary. 