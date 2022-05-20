Will Smith's 'Men in Black' role was first offered to 'Friends' star David Schwimmer

Will Smith almost lost his Men in Black role to 1990s famed sitcom Friends star David Schwimmer who was first offered the job.

The sitcom star, who helmed the character of Dr Ross Geller in the series, would have paved his successful way into Hollywood had he accepted the role of Agent J.

“It wasn’t even like a choice,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 mentioning his prior commitment with the Lookinglass company.

Schwimmer was then directing and starring in the 1998 TV film Since You’ve Benn Gone.

Meanwhile, Smith’s career has seemingly hit rock bottom after he slapped Chris Rock on the stage at Oscars 2022.

The Academy banned Smith from the event for the next 10 years following his altercation with the comedian who cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith.