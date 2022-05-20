Prince Charles dances on final leg of Canada tour, video goes viral

Heir to British throne Prince Charles flaunted his dance moves on the final leg of his Canada tour with wife Camilla.
The Prince took part in the traditional drum dance in Yellowknife on the third day of their visit.
The dance video of Prince Charles has taken the internet by storm.
Later, the Buckingham Palace posted photos of the royal couple with sweet message of the Prince.
"During this Jubilee visit we have again been reminded of everything that makes Canada so special – not least the vastness and magnificence of the country that you share; the diversity, compassion and inclusivity which you embody. We have once more felt the extraordinary generosity of spirit for which the Northwest Territories – and, indeed, Canada as a whole – are so rightly known throughout the world," said the Prince of Wales.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘falling far’ since announcing ‘fly on the wall show’
Elon Musk said: "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens"
Elon Musk was in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Talulah Riley in late 2016
Sameera Reddy shares a post about postpartum stress disorder on Instagram
harry Styles posted the picture of his recently found Gucci ring on Instagram, 'IT HATH RETURNED. THANK YOU'
Tom Cruise and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell reportedly took a ‘big step’ in their relationship