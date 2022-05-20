Jennifer Aniston enjoys good hair day with longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous as she shared a glimpse of getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Chris McMillan.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her impressive blow-drying skills in a fun video with her longtime stylist McMillan.

In the shared video, The Morning Show actress was seen drying her hair with a blow dryer and mimicked, "This is Chris doing my hair."

The video clip, also shared on Aniston’s haircare line LolaVie's Instagram page, showed McMillan using the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner on the Murder Mystery actress's hair as she says, "A little bit goes a long way."

Meanwhile, fans are speculating a possible relationship reunion of the Just Go With It actress with Brad Pitt after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance.