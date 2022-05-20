 
Jennifer Aniston enjoys good hair day with longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan

'This is Chris doing my hair,' joked Jennifer Aniston as she blow-dries her hair in the latest video

By Web Desk
May 20, 2022
Jennifer Aniston enjoys good hair day with longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous as she shared a glimpse of getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Chris McMillan.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her impressive blow-drying skills in a fun video with her longtime stylist McMillan.

In the shared video, The Morning Show actress was seen drying her hair with a blow dryer and mimicked, "This is Chris doing my hair."

The video clip, also shared on Aniston’s haircare line LolaVie's Instagram page, showed McMillan using the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner on the Murder Mystery actress's hair as she says, "A little bit goes a long way."

Meanwhile, fans are speculating a possible relationship reunion of the Just Go With It actress with  Brad Pitt after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance.