Johnny Depp longtime friend Angelina Jolie is Amber Heard inspiration

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s longtime friend and co-star Angelina Jolie is an inspiration for his former wife Amber Heard, who wanted a career like her.



According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Heard had disclosed this while talking to Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith during promotion of Paranoia.

When the Aquaman actor was asked if there were any Hollywood stars she admired, she had mentioned Angliena Jolie as an inspiration.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s better accomplished the kind of trajectory I admire better than Angelina Jolie. She’s really parlayed life in the public eye and used it to her advantage as opposed to just living life as a recluse because you feel taken advantage of by the general public and the paparazzi-obsessed culture.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports, Jolie had warned Depp about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the The Rum Diary star amid the promotion of their then releasing film The Tourist back in 2010.