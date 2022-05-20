Julia Fox branded ‘hypocrite’ for latest stunt after defending Amber Heard

Julia Fox is attracting negative press after supporting problematic designer Alexander Wang as well as Amber Heard

Julia Fox is attracting negative press after seemingly supporting designer Alexander Wang, accused of sexual assault, days after she voiced out in support of Amber Heard.

Fox took the internet by storm earlier this week after she took to Instagram to voice her support for Heard during her ongoing defamation trial with ex-Johnny Depp, who Heard claims abused her during their relationship.

In a since-deleted post, Fox had said, “Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No,” explaining that Heard ‘never had the power’ in the relationship to abuse Depp.

However, the stance seemed to hit Fox in the face after she decided to step out in underwear by Alexander Wang, who was accused of sexual assault in late 2020.

Social media users were quick to slam Fox, with one tweeting: “Julia fox has a lot to say about Amber Heard & Johnny Depp, but continues to support Alexander wang………so weird.”

Another said: “I love Julia Fox but advocating for Amber Heard being a victim of abuse one week and then wearing Alexander Wang the next, is the height of hypocrisy imo.”