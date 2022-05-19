Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s documentary a nightmare situation with Netflix

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at a 'make-or-break with Netflix' over a new documentary announcement.

This claim has been made by royal expert Daniela Elser, in a new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “At first, it seemed like a match made in heaven: Oodles of lovely money for the Sussexes; having actual members of the royal family on the books for Netflix.”

“But nearly two years on and cracks are starting to show in this marriage with a new report claiming that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London could be a make-or-break inflection point.”

“So far, the world has yet to see any glimpse of the Duke and Duchess’ producing prowess.”

“Of their two shows publicly greenlit by Netflix, Harry’s documentary Heart of Invictus was shooting up until last month (and may still be) and Meghan’s animated children’s series Pearl was axed last month as part of a series of high-profile cancellations.”