Joe Alwyn lauds girlfriend Taylor Swift as she receives honorary doctorate from NYU

Joe Alwyn lauded girlfriend Taylor Swift as she was awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University.
In a conversation with Extra as per Page Six, The Last Letter from Your Lover star was proud of his ladylove.
The actor said that Swift getting the degree in Fine Arts is “an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing.”
The couple began dating in 2016 and confirmed their relationship a year later in 2017. However, they have kept their relationship low key.
In her acceptance speech at NYU, Swift said, “I would like to thank NYU for making me, technically, on paper at least, a doctor.”
“Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency, unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section, or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute,” the Grammy winner added.
