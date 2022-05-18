 
close
Wednesday May 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Saddar blast suspects killed in Mauripur encounter: CTD

The killed terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab, says CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani

By Web Desk
May 18, 2022
CCTV footage of CTD operation in Karachis Mauripur. — Geo. tv/Screengrab
CCTV footage of CTD operation in Karachi's Mauripur. — Geo. tv/Screengrab 

KARACHI: Two men suspected of being involved in the recent Karachi Saddar blast were shot dead during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and the intelligence agencies in Mauripur area of Karachi Wednesday.

A blast on Thursday night in Karachi’s Saddar area killed one person and left 13 injured. According to the initial report, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a bicycle.

In the joint operation, the CTD and intelligence agencies raided an area in Mauripur after receiving intelligence about the presence of the suspects involved in the blast.

Two suspects were killed, while one fled the scene, according to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani. He said the suspected terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab, confirming they might be involved in Karachi’s Saddar blast.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the main accused of Karachi’s Saddar area blast has been killed with his partner.