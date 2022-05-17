Amber Heard saw ‘friendship and respect’ in Johnny Depp, graphic letters reveal

Amber Heard’s love notes addressed to Johnny Depp were shown in court in Tuesday during their ongoing defamation trial, with the letters revealing details of their whirlwind romance which Amber referred to as ‘true love’.
According to The New York Post, the notes include graphic declarations of love, including one in which Amber said she wanted to ‘rip’ Johnny apart, according to court testimony.
In one love note hand-written by Amber in cursive hand-writing, she said: “True love isn't just about the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it’s about having both falling madly in love with your friend.”
She continued: “… I have seen in you the true bones of friendship and respect. But, of course, I still (more than before) want to rip you apart.”
The letter was reportedly written after the former couple’s infamous violent altercation in Australia that left Johnny’s finger severed.
Nick Jonas opens up about becoming a father in a recent interview
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation lawsuit resumed on Monday with a twist
Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker on May 15
Sam Asghari penned a thank you note to express gratitude toward fans
Kim Kardashian is one of four cover models, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu as part of the magazine's 2022 issue
Amber Heard on Monday detailed the events of her May 21, 2016 argument with Johnny Depp