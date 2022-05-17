Chethana Raj, Indian actress, tragically dies at 21 after having plastic surgery

Indian TV star Chethana Raj has died at the age of 21 after having plastic surgery to remove fat at a private hospital, according to local media.
The actress reportedly died after having undergoing "fat free" removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru Karnataka.
She was admitted to the hospital for the procedure on May 17, according to reports. The actress is believed to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest, following complications with breathing that caused fluid to mount up in her lungs.
Chetana's parents are seeking legal advice surrounding the situation which resulted in their daughter's sudden death, according to local news outlets.
