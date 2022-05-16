Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted enjoying weekend in LA: Pics



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took a short respite from their parents’ duty on this weekend.



After more than three months of stay of their newborn daughter Malti in an NICU, the Quantico star was spotted cheer-leading for her husband at his softball match in Los Angeles this Sunday.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, Jonas donned a baseball uniform with his team’s name, Happy Valli’s, written on the shirt and a red cap.

Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the Sky is Pink star looked uber stylish in a multi-colour jacket over a white tank top which she paired it with denim shorts and white sneakers.

Daily Mail

In one of the photos, Jonas was accompanied by the actress near the ball-field during game recess.

Interestingly, their sizzling chemistry during and after the match set the internet on fire and left fans in awe.

Other than that, the singer’s brother Joe Jonas and his spouse Sophie Turner also attended the ballgame to cheer on for the 33-year-old

Earlier, Chopra and Jonas shared about their journey and the challenges they had to face as parents in the past few months on social media.