Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest stunning photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest stunning photos, she posted on husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday.



The Tiger 3 actor, who is currently in US, took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Vicky to wish her a very happy 34th birthday.

She wrote in the caption, “New York Wala Birthday. My (Love) Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER” followed by numerous heart emojis.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen placing her hand along with Vicky’s on her tummy.

Commenting on the post, several fans started speculating she is pregnant.

One fan commented, “Why his hand is on your stomach?”

Responding to it, another said, “shez pregnant”.

Last week, Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson had denied rumour about Katrina Kaif pregnancy and said that she was not expecting her first baby.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 last year.