Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's one-month anniversary with rare pics

It has already been a month since Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot.

The adorable couple got married on April 14, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Marking the special occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an adorable post featuring some unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram.

Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also taken To her social media handle and dropped some never-before-seen snaps, reminiscing the memorable moments.

Sharing the post, Shaheen captioned it, "It's been an excellent month."

The shared pictures showed Ranbir kissing Alia on her cheek, while Shaheen and Ayan Mukerji are sitting beside them, posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.