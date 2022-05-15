 
close
Sunday May 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's one-month anniversary with rare pics

Shaheen Bhatt took to social media and shared unseen pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

By Web Desk
May 15, 2022
Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoors one-month anniversary with rare pics
Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's one-month anniversary with rare pics 

It has already been a month since Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot.

The adorable couple got married on April 14, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Marking the special occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an adorable post featuring some unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram.

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoors one-month anniversary with rare pics

Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also taken To her social media handle and dropped some never-before-seen snaps, reminiscing the memorable moments.

Sharing the post, Shaheen captioned it, "It's been an excellent month."

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoors one-month anniversary with rare pics

The shared pictures showed Ranbir kissing Alia on her cheek, while Shaheen and Ayan Mukerji are sitting beside them, posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.