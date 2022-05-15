Kevin Bacon pays tribute to 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon remembered his Tremors co-star, late actor Fred Ward in a heartfelt tribute shared on social media.

Ward, who rose to fame with his breakthrough role opposite Clint Eastwood in 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz, died on Sunday at the age of 79.

Posting a memorable picture from their 1990s hit movie on Twitter, Bacon wrote, “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

He continued, “I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred.”

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship while starring in the 1990 classic together.

Earlier, in an interview with Esquire, Bacon said Tremors was the only film he was ever interested in doing a sequel to.

“It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all,” he told the magazine last May.

Meanwhile, Ward’s rep. Ron Hofmann said that his cause of death would not be revealed at this time.