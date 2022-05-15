Piers Morgan reacts to Ukraine win of Eurovision song contest: ‘it’s a rigged farce’

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted after the Ukrainian band won the Eurovision Song Contest, saying “‘it’s a rigged farce.”
Sharing the New York Post report titled, “Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision as war with Russia rages on,” the senior journalist said: “The world’s most absurd, pointless, politically-motivated ‘contest’ excels itself.”
“Ukraine could have sent one of its heroic bomb-sniffing dogs to bark the national anthem and still won. Happy for them, but please let’s stop calling #Eurovision a contest… it’s a rigged farce,” he concluded.
Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, riding a wave of public support across Europe for the embattled nation and buoyed by an infectious folk hip hop melody.
Kalush Orchestra´s song "Stefania" beat out 24 competitors in the finale of the world´s biggest live music event.
