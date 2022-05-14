Dia Mirza celebrates son Avyaan’s first birthday, reveals he had 2 life-saving surgeries post birth

Dia Mirza made shocking revelation about son Avyaan as she revealed that he had to undergo 2 life-saving surgeries after he was born prematurely.

Taking to Instagram, the Sanju actor detailed her son’s whole journey post birth when he was diagnosed with Necrotising Enterocolitis as she celebrated his first birthday.

In a long note, Mirza wrote, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery.”

“You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma,” she added. “After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours.”

The actor further wrote that even though the doctors prepared her and husband Vaibhav Rekhi for the worst, her son was ready to go back home on the 9th day of his second operation.

She continued: “Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is – Tiger.”

Expressing her gratitude to the doctors who cared for Avyaan, she wrote, “You have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love.”

Concluding her post, Dia added, “Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us.”

The actor married Rekhi on 21st February 2021 and gave birth to her son prematurely on 14th May 2021.

