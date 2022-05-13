Chris Rock says 'believe all women, except Amber Heard' in new roast

FileFootage

Chris Rock poked fun at Amber Heard during his latest roast as the comedian took a jibe at bizarre confession amid the infamous lawsuit.



The comedian took the stage on May 12 as a part of the UK arm of his Ego Death tour where he diverted the audience’s attention from his infamous altercation with Will Smith to the libel suit.

The 57-year-old comedian discussed Depp’s claims of his ex-wife leaving 'human feces' on his bed after a fight with Heard on her 30th birthday.

Rock said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the (expletive) is she on? She (expletive) in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not (expletive) fine.”

Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian alluded to the Oscars slap controversy during his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I'm okay in case anyone was wondering. I got most of my hearing back and I'm trying to make a decent show,” he said.

"Everybody's scared, you know... the whole world is scared of offending. So people are talking less. So there's a lot of nodding," he continued.

"[People say] You've got to be careful because words hurt, words hurt... you know, anybody who's ever said words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said.