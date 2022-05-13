Kate Middleton, Prince William give glimpse of ‘modern monarchy’ in Scotland: See

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trip to Scotland is proving to showcase their vision for the British monarchy going forward; the couple seems to be breaking royal protocol left, right, and centre!

According to Express UK, royal tradition dictates that members of the royal family cannot be touched by commoners; however, William not just hugged an elderly man in Glasgow on Wednesday but also put his arm around a young fan to take a selfie with her on the same day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with royal fans during an engagement in Glasgow at the Wheatley Group.

While both Kate and William seemed to be in high spirits, they took the public gathered around by surprise when they stopped to take a selfie with a lucky girl in the crowd, with Prince William putting his arm around her shoulder for the snap.

This comes after it was reported that William embracing an older man was also out of character for a royal member.



