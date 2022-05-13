Princess Charlotte holds special place in the heart of future king Charles

Princess Charlotte is especially doted amongst royal children by the Windsor family.

US Magazine reports: “She adores [Queen Elizabeth II] and her grandpa [Prince] Charles dotes on her in a big way. They’re very proud of the person she’s developing into, just as they are with George and Louis.”



William and Kate Middleton's second child also considers uncle Prince Harry as one of her 'role models' says US Magazine.



Fourth in line to the throne, Charlotte will soon meet her cousins, Archie and Lili in the coming month.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced.