Prince Charles continues official royal duties, opens Trinity college new building

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
Prince Charles continued official royal duties and opened Trinity College, Oxford’s new building that features world-class facilities for teaching, public outreach and residential accommodation.

The Clarence House shared photos of the Prince of Wales, officially opening Trinity’s new Levine Building - the first major upgrade of the college’s academic facilities in 50 years.

Marking the official opening, the Prince met with staff and students to unveil a memorial stone and tour the campus grounds.

Later, the prince joined a discussion with Baroness Amos and students from the Amos Bursary about Opportunity Oxford.

The programme helps to prepare talented UK offer-holders from under-represented backgrounds for successful undergraduate careers at Oxford University.