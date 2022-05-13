Prince Charles continues official royal duties, opens Trinity college new building

Prince Charles continued official royal duties and opened Trinity College, Oxford’s new building that features world-class facilities for teaching, public outreach and residential accommodation.
The Clarence House shared photos of the Prince of Wales, officially opening Trinity’s new Levine Building - the first major upgrade of the college’s academic facilities in 50 years.
Marking the official opening, the Prince met with staff and students to unveil a memorial stone and tour the campus grounds.
Later, the prince joined a discussion with Baroness Amos and students from the Amos Bursary about Opportunity Oxford.
The programme helps to prepare talented UK offer-holders from under-represented backgrounds for successful undergraduate careers at Oxford University.
