 
close
Friday May 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry to speak on child online safety

Prince Harry to speak on child online safety

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
Prince Harry to speak on child online safety

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the launch of the Child Online Safety Toolkit on 16 May to discuss how the online world could be made safer and kinder, especially for children, said UK's 5Rights Foundation.

The Duke will be in conversation with youth advocates from around the world to discuss what’s needed to make child online safety a reality.

The event will also feature speakers from the United Nations, African Union, and European Union.

Prince Harry to speak on child online safety