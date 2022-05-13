Johnny Depp starts following Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston got a follow back on Instagram from Johnny Depp shortly after she started following the Hollywood star on the photo and video sharing app.
Depp's Instagram account has seen a sharp rise in followers as he started appearing in a court in a case involving his former wife Amber Heard.
The actor has amassed more than 16.5 million followers on Instagram.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.
Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.
A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.
Prince Harry reportedly blew his chances at getting a spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony
‘It was just such a sign of dancer pain, so I just thought it was completely normal, totally ignoring the signs,’...
Will Smith's film career is currently going through a crucial phase after his infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the...
Backed by Jennifer Lopez, the limited series 'Cinderella' will be based on Rodgers & Hammersteins' work
Kendall Jenner 'handled' Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick in latest episode of 'The Kardashians'
Legal experts think that Johnny Depp could lose his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard