Johnny Depp starts following Jennifer Aniston

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
Jennifer Aniston got a follow back on Instagram from Johnny Depp shortly after she started following the Hollywood star on the photo and video sharing app.

Depp's Instagram account has seen a sharp rise in followers as he started appearing in a court in a case involving his former wife Amber Heard.

The actor has amassed more than 16.5 million followers on Instagram.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.

Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.