Will Smith's film career is over?

Will Smith, who is reportedly going to therapy, seems to lose big as his several projects have either been cancelled all together or shelved following following the actor's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Apple is reportedly delaying the release of Smith's much-awaited film Emancipation to 2023 following the incident. The film was already getting Oscar buzz prior to Slapgate.

Another entertainment giant Netflix also canned the sequel to Smith's 2017 action film Bright, directed by David Ayer, according to a Bloomberg source - though they claimed the cancelation was unrelated to the slap.



The actor's National Geographic nature series, Pole to Pole which follows the 53-year-old star to the North and South Poles, and was set to begin filming this, has also been paused until fall 2022.

Additional projects Smith had lined up that have been getting smacked down, include a movie for Sony that has been delayed and another Netflix project for the Fast and Loose.

The Sony film, Bad Boys 4, which had started pre-production before the awards ceremony, was also put on hold.

Meanwhile, Will Smith will be back in the public eye when he sits down for an interview with David Letterman later on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on May 20.



However, fans hoping to hear the actor delve into the shocking moment will be disappointed, as Smith and Letterman, 75, taped their interview earlier in the year, prior the Oscars.

These collective corporate reactions indicate that Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband will need to do more than publicly apologize to The Rock if he is to continue his film career.

Will Smith has been facing backlash since his shocking move at the Oscars in March. There are reports that the actor is also going to therapy after the incident.