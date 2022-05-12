Brooklyn Beckham reveals Nicola Peltz isn't 'used to the English weather' as couple hits London

FileFootage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz rejoiced onlookers as the newlywed couple goofed around the streets of London following wedding in Miami.



Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef dropped a couple of adorable clicks of the lovebirds as they painted the town red.

The 23-year-old can be seen giving a piggyback ride to his other half who cut a stylish figure in a pair of red flared trousers and a black sweater.

Brooklyn also shared a series of candid photos of the couple stepping out in the city.

"Bring your wife to work day," he wrote on the photo. "She's not used to the English weather."

The pair also shared a picture from a fan to share that the onlookers were star struck to see the couple up close.



