Amber Heard bloody lip photo rejected for evidence in court: See

Amber Heard bloody lip rejected photo rejected for evidence in court: See

Amber Heard legal team is not allowed to present her bloody lip photo.

The image is evidence of alleged abuse by ex-husband Johnny Depp in a fight, but is rejected by the judge because it was not filed in time.

Heard herself stated under oath that the blow that Heard would have given her happened during an argument in 2012.

"I was in one of these fights, I believe it's this one, in his downtown ECB, we call it, loft, and we're in the kitchen living room area and he backhands me," Heard stated.

Photo Credit: TMZ

She continued: "And, you know, it was, you know, he wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling like my lip went into my teeth, and it got a little blood on the wall. Just that simple, a little bit of blood on the wall," she added.

The photo features a cut lip Heard, holding a note reading: "I shall return xxx."

Johnny Depp has sued ex wife Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed on being a victim to abusive marriage.