Boris Johnson owes an apology to Queen Elizabeth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson painted a portrait of the Queen during a drawing session with children as part of a visit at the Field End Infant school, in South Ruislip, following the local government elections.
Thousands of people reacted to the portrait when it surfaced online.
Royal Correspondent Charlie Procter came up with a hilarious comment on the Johnson's portrait of Queen Elizabeth.
"Cue Boris Johnson having to apologise to the Queen for a third time," wrote the journalist:
