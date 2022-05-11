Kylie Jenner's fans think she resembles Euphoria star Alexa Demie in new stunning photo

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner shared a very glamorous photo to Instagram on Tuesday where she was looking down into the camera.



Fans thought the 24-year-old The Kardashians star resembled a Euphoria star and flooded her comments box with their thoughts on this.



Her followers said the reality TV star looked like 31-year-old Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy on the hit TV show.



Her character was dating Jacob Elordi's character Nate Jacobs until her pal Cassie Howard played by Sydney Sweeney stole him away behind her back.



Jenner's fans could not stop talking about how much she looked like Alexa.



And the followers seem to be on to something: both Kylie and Alexia have thin eyebrows, almond shaped eyes, high cheekbones and generous lips, with on fan said, 'Its giving alexa demie vibessss.'

Another wrote: 'Looks like Maddie from euphoria.'



Kylie's older sister Khloe, 37, did not link Kylie to Alexia. But the Good American designer rather kept it complimentary as she wrote, 'Wow Kylie!!!'