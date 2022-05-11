Prince William jokes about ‘broody’ Kate Middleton in latest baby talk

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be visiting Scotland as a royal duty but it seems as if Kate’s ‘broodiness’ might be getting in the way!

William and Kate sparked a royal frenzy online on Wednesday after they landed in Scotland and made their way to St John’s Primary School in Port Glasgow where they interacted with local children.

According to Hello! Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in high spirits during their visit as they attended a Roots of Empathy session with kids, with William even cracking a joke at Kate’s expense!

As both Prince William and Kate made their way through the school full of young kids, William reportedly commented: “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

This isn’t the first time that the couple has hinted at their apparent ‘broodiness’ with Kate admitting to it in a chat with People magazine earlier this year.

Kate reportedly told the magazine that being around babies for her royal engagements can get very hard for her.

She said: “It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'”



