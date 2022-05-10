Will Smith's Oscars slap to Chris Rock gives birth to rumours and speculations

Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars gala is still making headlines and giving birth to rumours and speculations about both the stars.

There are speculations and rumours that Chris Rock will cash the incident and may talk about the shocking moment in exchange for a sum of money.

Some social media users think that Rock does not intend to talk about Will Smith's slap to him on TV unless he receives a huge money.

Some believe that there would already be personalities of the screen who would be willing to pay those amounts to listen to Chris Rock.

But these all are only speculations and rumours. While, the comedian continues to triumph with his Ego Death tour throughout the United States.

Meanwhile, Will Smith went to India in search of strengthening his spirituality after that slap that has brought him a lot of criticism from the public. The former star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has reportedly gone to therapy in order to manage stress amid rumours about his relationship with wife Jada Smith Pinkett.