Kim Kardashian looking into fertility options with Pete Davidson: report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly ready to take the next big step in their relationship.



The 41-year-old reality star is reportedly looking into fertility options after having a change of heart over a fifth child.

The American TV personality, who is smitten with her new man, wants to have a baby with the comedian, revealed sources.

The mum-of-four has been with Pete, 28, for seven months and the pair seemed as strong as ever when they stepped out for the Met Gala last week. A source has claimed she’s ready to start a family with her new beau.

Kim Kardashian, who had previously decided against having a fifth baby, wants to add to her brood. She's looking into fertility options with Pete, a source told Closer magazine.

They claimed Kim is ready to take the next step in her relationship with the comedian after spending time with Pete's family in recent weeks.



“Kim’s asked Pete to move in with her with they get back to LA, which he naturally jumped at.

Kim is head over heels in love with Pete, and the the lovebirds have started planning their future together, which they hope will include 'mini-mes’ in the not-too-distant-future.

She recently confessed she is open to marrying again in the latest episode of her Disney+ series The Kardashians. Kim made the comments on the Hulu reality show in the midst of her divorce from Kanye.