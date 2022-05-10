Prince Charles takes throne for landmark royal moment in Queen’s absence

File footage





Prince Charles on Tuesday attended the State Opening of the Parliament on his mother, the Queen’s behalf, and stepped up to deliver her Speech at the Houses of the Parliament while sitting in the consort’s seat next to the monarch’s throne.

The Prince of Wales taking up the mantle from his ailing mother signalled a new era in the monarchy, according to Express UK, with Charles said to be inching closer to his future and ultimate role as the King.

In another royal first at Tuesday’s event, the Queen’s grandson Prince William was also present at the event to witness his father read out the speech that set out the Government’s legislative agenda.

According to reports, Prince Charles, who wore his Admiral of the Fleet uniform, did not take the Queen’s throne while delivering the speech, instead sitting on the consort’s seat to send out the message that he was only stepping in on his mother’s behalf.

The Queen’s absence from the State Parliament was confirmed on Monday, laying to rest days of speculation about whether she would be able to attend owing to her health and mobility issues.

Commenting on the moment, royal expert Peter Hunt said: “Charles will accelerate his on-the-job training. The heir is teetering on the edge of becoming a de-facto prince regent. William will observe what awaits him.”

“With the Queen progressively withdrawing from public life, the palace is keen to show the monarchy is safe in the hands of father and son,” he concluded.