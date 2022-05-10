Prince Harry told to ‘get off private planes’ after eco-friendly advert

File Footage

Prince Harry has been criticised for promoting an eco-friendly message in his latest advert for his sustainable travel company Travalyst, reported GB News.



The Duke of Sussex recently starred in a campaign promoting sustainable travel in which he was seen jogging through a forest before being caught by a ‘rating agent’ and being accused of littering in New Zealand in 2018.

Commenting on the advert, GB News host Eamonn Holmes called Prince Harry out for his hypocrisy saying: “You couldn't make it up, could you. The hypocrisy meter just goes off the scale with this fella. Get his backside off private jets.”

He added: “Then he can sit and tell everyone else not to get on your Jet 2 or your Tui plane, meanwhile I'll scoot around the world on a private jet.”

The advert also features Kiwi actors Rhys Darby, Dave Fane, and Rena Owen alongside Prince Harry.