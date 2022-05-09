Archie, Lilibet won’t be part of Queen's grandchildren's special tribute on Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be flying to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but their kids, Archie and Lilibet, will not be a part of a special tribute featuring the monarch’s great-grandchildren.
According to The Times, ten of the 96-year-old monarch’s great-grandchildren will take part in the Jubilee celebrations, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.
Other kids taking part in the tribute include Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips’ children and those of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The news of Archie and Lilibet not taking part in the Jubilee festivities alongside their cousins comes just days after it was confirmed on Friday that Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK for the Jubilee but will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
They have been excluded as they are not working members of the royal family.
