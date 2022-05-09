Meghan Markle’s Netflix humiliation causing ‘celebrity to fade’

Experts have warned Meghan Markle’s “celebrity is fading” after Netflix humiliation.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Andrew Pierce, in an interview with the Palace Confidential.

He was quoted saying, “What does it say about the fall from grace of Meghan?”

“This contract was signed in 2020 - it is not even two years old and they’ve realised already that her celebrity is fading in the United States.”

“She only had celebrity because she married into the British Royal Family. And every time Harry opens his mouth, he puts another wedge between him and his own family.”

“He is remote and disconnected. I think Netflix are working out that they are not the investment they thought they were. Pearl was very important to Meghan herself who’s the great woke warrior Queen – it’s a real blow to her prestige and ego.”