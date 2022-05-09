Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp prenup ‘was my idea’: ‘Otherwise death’

Amber Heard has made a shocking revelation regarding the prenup that was put forth between her and Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actor made this revelation during her testimony in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.



There, she was quoted saying, “I wanted to eliminate any doubt in his mind, in other people’s mind, so I brought it up to him.”

“Johnny said he would tear it up," she recalled while addressing the judge and jury.

“'If you ever brought one up to me or I saw one, I’d tear it up. The only way out of this is death. The only way out of this is death’.”