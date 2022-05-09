Kris Jenner gushes over Tristan Thompson after receiving bouquet of flowers

Tristan Thompson is trying to develop a cordial relationship with his ex Khloe Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, after welcoming a child with Maralee Nichols just five months ago.



For Mother's Day, the NBA star sent a bouquet of beautiful flowers to his ex's mom, which Kris happily accepted and shared on social media with a sweet caption.

'Thank you!!!' she gushed of the massive floral arrangement. 'Love you [pink heart emoji], the 66-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 8, along with a close-up photo of the pink and white arrangement.

For the unversed, Khloe, 37, and Tristan broke up in 2019 after three years of dating when multiple cheating rumors arose. They got back together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits again in June 2021.

In January, Tristan, 31 confirmed he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In an apology posted to Instagram, the athlete noted Khloe doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.

The Chicago Bulls player previously tried to make amends with the Kardashian family matriarch for past cheating scandals during the season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I remember you telling me, 'That's my baby girl, that's my bunny,'" he said to Kris in 2020. "So when I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship, because you viewed me as a son."



During their meet-up, the momager admitted she had been personally hurt over the athlete's disrespectful actions.

"When you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us," Kris replied. "The bottom line is we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family."

Despite their rocky romantic past, Khloe and Tristian have remained dedicated co-parents to daughter True Thompson, 4.

"I still think he's a great guy and a great dad," Khloe said during ABC News Special on April 6, "he's just not the guy for me."