Mel B pays heartfelt tribute to her ‘spice sister’ Victoria Beckham with sweet post

Famed TV host and actress Melanie Brown, widely known as Mel B paid a heartfelt tribute to her Spice Girl partner Victoria Beckham as the two celebrated their decades-long friendship.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 46, has been recently awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

She thanked her 'Spice sister' for her 'enormous generosity' after the fashion designer dressed her to receive her royal honor.

She posted an adorable picture on her Instagram, in which she was seen cuddling up with Victoria, in front of a celebratory cake after the event.

In the caption, she wrote: “My Spice sister Vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity.”

“Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness,” she added.

Showering love on her friend, Scary Spice continued, “Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day, you booked a lovely dinner together with both our families, wowza 25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha I love you lots.”

On her special day at the Queen's London residence, Mel B donned a stunning red dress - designed by Victoria. She finished her elegant look with a headpiece and white heels.