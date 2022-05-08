Anushka Sharma pens contemplative Mother's Day note

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma recently shared a sweet note to her mother to commemorate Mother’s Day and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The PK starlet, who is also a doting mum to Vamika marked the day by paying an ode to her mum.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka thanked her mother for being a huge strength and helping in her own motherhood journey.

"Happy Mother’s Day Maa Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post:

While wishing her, Anushka also dropped a couple of photos. In the silhouette picture, Anushka shared a glimpse of herself tending to her infant daughter Vamika with her mum standing behind her.

The beautiful photo symbolised the importance of mothers as the actress' backbone - her mum - featured in it. Anushka covered Vamika's face with a butterfly emoji.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.



