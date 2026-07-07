'Suits' star Rick Hoffman unveils dramatic transformation after stepping away from LA spinoff
'Suits' star Rick Hoffman also reveals the lifestyle changes behind his new look
Rick Hoffman, best known for playing lawyer Louis Litt throughout all nine seasons of Suits, has surprised fans with a dramatic new look in a rare social media update.
The actor, 56, marked his return to Instagram with a rare selfie after a long break, showing off not just a slimmer appearance but also fuller hairline.
Wearing a white button-down shirt and gray trousers, Hoffman captioned the photo, "Been a min," before adding the hashtag "#circlingback."
Fans were in disbelief, with one writing, "Wow, didn't recognize him for a sec," while others called him "dapper" and congratulated him on his transformation.
When asked about his weight loss, Hoffman revealed it came from "intense intermittent fasting and [the] keto diet," along with giving up alcohol.
Hoffman, who starred alongside Meghan Markle in Suits, also attended her wedding to Prince Harry when she quit the series in 2018.
After Suits ended in 2019, Hoffman returned as Louis Litt in the 2025 spinoff, Suits LA.
-
Harry Styles' wedding plans take unexpected turn
-
Kim Kardashian faces cold shoulder from Formula 1 inner circle
-
Kelly Osbourne reveals if she's ready to date again after Sid Wilson split
-
Taylor Swift making 'baby plans' with Travis Kelce after lavish wedding
-
Katie Price says she 'hates' the way she looks
-
Taylor Swift's wedding designer breaks silence on creating her 'emotional' bridal look
-
Tom Holland reveals why Christopher Nolan was hesitant to cast Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'
-
Katie Price reveals why Lee Andrew is unlike her exes: 'I want Lee'
-
Penélope Cruz shares rare insights into Javier Bardem marriage
-
George Clooney reacts to lifetime achievement honour with hilarious age confession
-
Will Taylor Swift release a wedding documentary? New report reveals truth
-
New 'whimsical' details emerge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'The whole evening felt very guest-centric'