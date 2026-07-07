'Party Rock Anthem' singer Lauren Bennett laid to rest after shock death at 36

Lauren Bennett has been laid to rest at a private memorial service in London following her sudden death at the age of 36.

Bennett was best known for featuring on LMFAO's 2011 hit Party Rock Anthem, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

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The singer's family and close friends gathered for the ceremony around a week and a half ago, per TMZ.

Her former bandmates from GRL and The Paradiso Girls were also in attendance.

Guests wrote personal messages on balloons before releasing them into the sky in tribute to Bennett.

A large display with her photo was set up with the words: "Celebrating the Life of Lauren Bennett. Forever Loved. Forever With Us."

Bennett died on May 29 in Kent, England, according to local coroner records, the Daily Mail reported.

A formal inquest into her death is scheduled for October 30. A coroner will examine the circumstances of her passing. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Her former GRL bandmates confirmed the news in a joint statement on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," they wrote.

"Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us.

"Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLS, Em, Tash, and P."

Besides Party Rock Anthem, she also found success as a member of GRL, which was formed by Robin Antin as a reboot of the Pussycat Dolls. The group recorded "Vacation" for The Smurfs 2 soundtrack and later teamed up with Pitbull on "Wild Wild Love." Their biggest hit, "Ugly Heart," reached No. 2 in Australia.

Bennett was also part of The Paradiso Girls, an international pop group that released the 2009 single Patron Tequila featuring Lil Jon and Eve before disbanding the following year.

Her death comes nearly 12 years after GRL member Simone Battle died by suicide at the age of 25. The group released the tribute single Lighthouse in her honour before officially disbanding in 2015.

Bennett's final Instagram post was shared on February 22 and featured her performing a cover of Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

She is survived by her six-year-old daughter, Harlow, whom she shared with dancer and Footloose actor Kenny Wormald.