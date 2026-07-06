Colin Farrell reflects on 25-year partnership with sister Claudine

Colin Farrell has credited sister Claudine Farrell for being the driving force behind their decades-long professional partnership.

At the premiere of Sugar 2, the actor reflected on working alongside Claudine for past 25 years in various roles including through their production company, Chapel Place Productions.

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Colin said, "Me and Clau have worked together now in various capacities for 25 years.'

Adding, "We established a company, Chapel Place [Productions], about 12 years ago. And she’s the boss there. I’m the face, as they say."

The actor credited sister Claudine for doing all the heavy lifting. "She does all the leg work. Her task is Sisyphean in trying to get things made, and we’re at various stages of development with various different projects that she’s been working on."

Calling her "an extraordinary producer," Colin also noted that she is even "better sister and friend, of course."

"I’m spoiled rotten, having somebody that I go back with 50 years. We know each other, and it’s amazing to be as close to her as I am," Colin said. "There’s never any tension. We have each other’s backs. It’s really simple."

Farrell siblings, Colin and Claudine also share other siblings: Catherine Farrell and Eamonn Farrell.

Sugar 2, starring Colin Farrell is also produced by himself alongside his sister Claudine Farrell.