The extra steps Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took to keep wedding private

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made privacy a top priority at their wedding, with guests facing strict security before entering Madison Square Garden.

All guests were required to hand over their phones upon arrival at the July 3 ceremony, TMZ reported.

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Attendees were also reportedly scanned for Meta smart glasses and any other devices that could secretly record the event.

The security measures extended beyond guests. TMZ also reported that New York Police Department officers working at the venue were also required to surrender their phones during their shift.

Despite the tight restrictions, the couple reportedly had their own camera crews documenting the celebrations.

Reports also say the footage will be turned into a special film covering everything from the wedding preparations to the ceremony itself. The finished project is expected to be sent to guests as part of a thank-you gift.

Around 1,000 guests attended the star-studded celebration.

Among those present were Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, Steven Spielberg, Jack Antonoff, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Jessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez, Simone Biles and her husband Jonathen Owens, Cindy Crawford and her daughter, and the Haim sisters among other celebrities.