‘SNL’: Selena Gomez is ‘grateful’ as she gears up to host with Post Malone

Award-winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez announced her plans to host the Saturday Night Live on May 14, along with rapper Post Malone as the musical guest, and fans are in a complete frenzy over the news.

The actress, 29, is quite elated as she will mark her first time hosting as the late-night sketch comedy show winds down its 47th season.

Gomez will be accompanied by the Circles rapper, 26, who will serve as the episode's musical guest in his debut SNL performance.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news Friday on Instagram with a photo of the announcement alongside the caption: "Mom... I think I've made it."

She continued, "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!"

The SNL news comes on the heels of big news for the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post — he told PEOPLE this week he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told PEOPLE. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."



