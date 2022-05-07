Abuse survivors rally against Amber Heard for 'justice’ for Johnny Depp: ‘Real victims get it’

Survivors of domestic abuse have taken to Twitter with images of 'real injuries,' all in an effort to ‘prove’ Amber Heard ‘lied about getting abused’ by Johnny Depp.

It began with a recap of Dr Shannon Curry’s behavioural statement where she explained, “She's prone to overly dramatic presentations, lots of descriptive flowery words like magical, which lacks any substance. You'll see quick shifts in emotions and become very animated, to sad.”

Shortly thereafter domestic abuse survivors and accidental victims started taking to Twitter with picturesque evidence of ‘headbutts’ etc.



One stepped forward claiming, “I’m an ACTUAL victim of DV and this woman is absolutely disgusting. I cannot even believe this is a real hashtag! Her recaps of abuse are so hard to watch and any REAL VICTIM knows why”.

The other woman, who was headbutted by her toddler, posted a side-by-side comparison shot of Heard and her own injury, shortly after she got stitched up in the emergency room.

Another abuse survivor showcased what ‘one punch’ from her abuser accomplished, with a week-by-week healing timeline in pictures.

Another utilized a celebrity example, and showcased the pictures of Rihanna’s abused face, after three punches and a car ride with her abuser, Chris Brown.



It also included a comparison with Heard who attended a talk show the next day, despite claiming similar injuries, as well as a headbutt.

There was even one social media user who, in their ‘boredom’ decided to recreate Heard’s ‘injuries’ with makeup and wrote, “This afternoon I was bored and decided to recreate the face of Amber supposedly beaten up by Depp, I made it so you guys could see how easy it is to make like you've been slapped with makeup and make it look real”.

Others were quick to point out her alleged lies on the stand, from not being a fan of Depp’s work to not liking to wear red lipstick, despite being papped and interviewed attesting to both.





