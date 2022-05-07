Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie meeting confirmed in June

British Queen Elizabeth II and her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet meeting is confirmed in June this year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will attend celebrations to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spokesperson said on Friday, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
The royal couple will travel from Los Angeles to the UK with children Archie and Lilibet for the four-day celebrations in June.
The Queen is yet to meet Lilibet, who will mark her first birthday during the celebrations.
The monarch has also not seen Archie, who turned three on May 6, since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royal and moved to US.
