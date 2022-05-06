Sophie Turner admits moving back to England is better for ‘mental health’

Sophie Turner has revealed that she wanted to move back to her native town England permanently for her ‘peace of mind’.



Recently, speaking to Elle UK magazine, the Game of Thrones actress said that she “misses” England, in fact, she craved for the “people, attitude and everything” about that place.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and one-year-old daughter, explained that England “would be the final destination for her growing family”.

She went on to add, “I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The X-Men star also believed that her daughter would receive much better education and a school life in England.

However, she mentioned that Jonas is not “on board just yet” and he might take “quite a bit of convincing”.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador also described her parents’ home back in England as “the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows.”

Adding to this, Turner revealed that she also managed to add a bit of England to her Miami’s house.

“I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good stuff!” she told the magazine.