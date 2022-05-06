Who hit Dr Shahbaz Gill on motorway?

Wajahat Ali, who was driving the car (in picture) when the incident took place on motorway.

MURIDKE: The driver who hit PTI Chairman Imran Khan's aide, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on the motorway has been identified and arrested and the police have ruled out “any planned attempt to target” the PTI leader, it emerged Friday.

According to police, the car was rented out by the owner, Tahir Nazeer, a resident of Muridke, to Wajahat Ali who was driving the vehicle when the incident took place on the highway, a day ago.

Dr Shahbaz Gill had received minor injuries when his car overturned after being hit from the rear side near the Khanqah Dogran Interchange, Sheikhupura. Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore when the accident happened.

The PTI leader had claimed that it was an attempt to murder him in which a vehicle chased and hit his vehicle. PM Shahbaz Sharif had ordered a probe into the matter.



As per details, driver Wajahat Ali told the police that he stopped first but fled in fear after seeing Gill coming out of the car.

Police said that the incident took place due to the negligence of Wajahat Ali and there was no planned attempt to harm Shahbaz Gill.

"Gill tried to paint the incident as a murder attempt and did propaganda. After the driver's interrogation and investigation of the crash site it can be concluded that it was an accident," they said.

The Muridke police said that Wajahat Ali is being handed over to Hafizabvbad police due to jurisdiction issues and for further investigation.